Caught on Camera – Assault reported on Guildhall Street, Grantham

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam received a knighthood, while a local hotel owner and chef, a musician, and a medal-winning Paralympian were also among the Lincolnshire people honoured in the New Year Honours 2022 list.

A long list of people from Greater Lincolnshire, and across the country, were honoured for a variety of achievements, including Lincolnshire-born songwriter Bernie Taupin who is best known for his long-term collaboration with Sir Elton John. He was awarded a CBE for his exceptional services to music.

The Lincolnite managed to speak to some of those honoured this year, and you can see the full list of Lincolnshire winners at the end of the article.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

Boston-born Professor Jonathan Stafford Nguyen-Van-Tam MBE was awarded with a Knights Bachelor.

He has been a key adviser to the UK government on pandemic response since 2004. He has led the COVID-19 treatment work for the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

The avid Boston United fan is also the Clinical Adviser to the Vaccines Taskforce, and was also central to the government’s preparedness for the potential H5N1 (bird flu) pandemic.

In the 2009 swine flu pandemic he played a key advisory role to the World Health Organisation and on the UK SAGE Committee.

From 2010-2017 he ran the world’s only WHO Collaborating Centre for pandemic influenza. He was critical to the introduction of the adjuvanted flu vaccine for older people in the UK.

In 2020, Van-Tam was named as The Lincolnite Person of the Year, and in November 2021 he was awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough of his hometown of Boston.

Paul Clifford Hugill – MBE

Paul Hugill owns and is head chef at The Priory Hotel in Louth, which he took over around 20 years ago. The 52-year-old was awarded an MBE for services to people with learning difficulties

The hotel has been shining a light for positive employment practices as 80% of the 25 staff have learning difficulties, as well as helping people from difficult backgrounds or released from prison to find work again. The hotel also received the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of Best’ Award for hotels worldwide in September 2020.

Paul formed Neighbours Kitchen in March 2020 to keep the team working during the first lockdown. Initially distributing 11,000 booklets on mental health support, shopping and food to Louth residents, Neighbours Kitchen has since received tons of food making hot meals and food packs all delivered free by volunteers, with the combined total in excess of over 100,000, as well as recently giving free Christmas dinners to people in need.

As the demand grew beyond The Priory’s capacity, Paul brought together four commercial restaurant and pub kitchens to cook seven days a week to support the clinically vulnerable, housebound, food banks and the homeless.

One of Paul’s two charities – The Serendipity Initiative – runs the hotel and is fuelled by one thing – giving people who want to show the world what they are capable of doing the chance to do so.

Paul told The Lincolnite: “This means so much as it celebrates the support of so many people for the Serendipity Initiative and Neighbours Kitchen and our ability to empower those who are written off.

“It means a lot, not just for me, but for everyone I work with. To get validation and recognition at that level for what we do, and get that kind of endorsement, is incredible.”

“We do what we do because it’s right, it’s my instinct and led by my heart. I actually had a little tear when I found out (about the MBE), it’s all very surreal. There is an incurable community spirit and a positive mindset of people in this town. People are so compassionate and kind around here.”

Paul added that he has a big passion to create a community cafe/restaurant in 2022 to help “bring all this goodwill together”.

Elizabeth Lenten – BEM

Elizabeth Lenten, who is a music leader, musician and agent, was awarded with a BEM for services to music.

Liz, who is 59 and from Gosberton Risegate near Spalding, has a life which revolves around music. The highlights and proudest moments of her career so far include supporting Sophie Ellis Bexter at the Hammersmith Odeon in London a few years ago, performing a service at the Royal Albert Hall, and conducting the London Mozart Players with three local choirs.

Her community work includes delivering regular singing and musical activities for children, young people and communities. In 2004, she started Scarlet Community Music Club in her village. She noticed there were no regular music making opportunities for children and young people so started a weekly group, often working to an annual Christmas show.

Since then she has carried on delivering work for children and young people in her locality including soundLINCS Sing Up projects, a British Council World Voices programme, Lincolnshire One Venues and the Music Education Hub. She also provides a weekly Choir Vibe at South Holland Centre, as well as several other musical opportunities.

Liz told The Lincolnite: “I am overwhelmed and very grateful to whoever it is (who nominated me). It makes me feel very proud of all the people I’ve worked with and when I look back at all the things I’ve done.

“You don’t get time to stop and think, you get on with it, but this (the BEM) helps me reflect on what I’ve done. Music is my whole life, everything I do is music related. I live it, breathe it and sleep it.

Bernie Taupin – CBE

Lincolnshire-born songwriter Bernie Taupin, who is best known for his long-term collaboration with Sir Elton John, was awarded a CBE for his exceptional services to music.

Bernie, who was born in a farmhouse between Anwick and Sleaford, has written the lyrics to most of Elton’s songs after both music icons were brought together when they responded to the same advertisement from Liberty Records in 1967.

They have collaborated on many projects since and in 1992 they were both inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bernie wrote the lyrics for songs including Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock, and Candle in the Wind, and he rewrote the lyrics to the latter in 1997 as a tribute to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

He has also written lyrics for use by other artists, including “We Built This City” which was recorded by Starship, and in 1978 he co-wrote the album From the Inside with Alice Cooper.

Sophie Wells – OBE

It has been a fantastic year for Lincoln Paralympian Sophie Wells who won two medals – gold and silver – so she has a career total of eight and is the most decorated athlete in the history of her home county of Lincolnshire.

On top of her New Year milestones, Sophie has been awarded with an OBE for services to Equestrianism in the New Years Honours list for 2022, in which she was one of 78 Olympians and Paralympians to be honoured for her services to sport. This is in addition to the MBE she was awarded in 2013.

Sophie told The Lincolnite: “I’m so humbled and incredibly proud to have received this honour. In sport we are always aiming for excellence and to keep being better than we were yesterday.

“We aim for medals, but the New Years Honours list never enters your head. To be honest, I can’t quite believe it, it hasn’t sunk in.

“I could never have got it without my incredible back up team, owners, sponsors and most importantly the horses, my dancing partners.”

This year also saw the 31-year-old name as The Lincolnite’s Person of the Year for 2021.

Sophie’s eyes are now firmly set on Paris 2024, where she hopes to potentially make it to double figures for medals in her dazzling career.

John Gorée – BEM

John Gorée, who is Lately Operations Manager for Ambient Support, was awarded a BEM for services to disabled people in Lincolnshire and the Midlands.

John, 61, started his career in the NHS as a nurse before moving into social care. For 39 years John has cared for and supported people with a disability across the Midlands and Lincolnshire.

He joined Ambient Support 21 years ago and is now an Operations Manager overseeing the care of 269 people regionally, while he took over the Lincolnshire region of the company three years ago.

He ensures a person-centred approach, leading on the procurement of new vehicles and sensory equipment for the nursing service, knowing exactly what would suit residents to stimulate and enhance their quality of life.

John has successfully run many years of ‘Get Connected’ meetings for people with a learning disability, which enables them to positively contribute and have meaningful involvement in shaping the care and support that Ambient delivers. He also championed the roll out of the Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) approach across Ambient.

He told The Lincolnite: “It came as a bolt out of the blue and obviously I am very chuffed. It makes me very proud the fact that other people think that what I was doing was significant.

“Obviously there is a lot of pressure to make sure that you’re getting it right as an organisation for each of those individuals, but just seeing one person change their life in a way that they want do, and doing something they’ve never been able to previously, gives me such a lift.”

Johanna Belton – BEM

Johanna Belton is the owner of The Old School cafe in Messingham and she was awarded a BEM for services to the community in the North Lincolnshire village during COVID-19.

At the start of the pandemic, Johanna immediately became involved in her small, rural community by offering to provide hot meals from her cafe twice a week for the over 70s.

The 54-year-old helped many elderly residents, switching from producing the normal cafe offerings to making fresh meals which she cooked and delivered personally, free of charge, to the elderly throughout lockdown. She also paid regular visits to those whose relatives couldn’t visit, as well as doing shopping to help local people in need, and serving 120 lunches every Sunday for the vulnerable in the community.

After seeing an old lady in lockdown saying she hadn’t had any hot food for a few days, Johanna and her partner Steve Kirby wanted to do something about it. Every Wednesday they made and delivered hot food in the community and on Monday did free hot dogs for children.

Johanna told The Lincolnite: “It is exciting and makes me feel really proud. I just can’t believe it, it is amazing, and if my mum was alive she’d be really proud too.

“I want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the community who has helped and thank you to a little boy called Thomas (his dad is former Scunthorpe United manager Brian Laws) who helped deliver food. It was a really community effort.”

This year also saw Johanna recently launch her own face tanning mist called Glojo. When she was around 26-years-old she worked as an air hostess and had the end of her nose bitten off by a dog, and wasn’t allowed to be in the sun. She has always wanted to launch her own tanning product and has now done just that.

Roderick Munro – BEM

Rod Munro is the Community Impact Team Leader at Sleaford New Life Church and he was awarded a BEM for services to vulnerable people in Lincolnshire.

The 52-year-old led the Community Larder, an independent food bank covering North and South Kesteven over a period of sevenfold growth during the pandemic. Within weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown stocks were depleted by 95%, but Rod helped raise donations and grants to support the New Life Community Impact Project run from the church.

The Community Larder was started by Rod 15 years ago and has grown to support 200 families weekly and provide over 675 meals to families during the height of the pandemic. On December 18 alone, Rod and his team delivered 284 meals to senior citizens in Sleaford.

Rod, who has lived in Sleaford for 34 years, also oversees initiatives including The Junction which feeds vulnerable, lonely and displaced individuals weekly. He also developed the Love Your Neighbour Project, linked to Ground Level Network and Holy Trinity Brompton, which is all about looking out for your neighbours and their needs.

Rod told The Lincolnite: “I have no idea who has nominated me, but when I found out I was shocked and it was a great surprise.

“I’m just one member of a bigger team that has supported the local community. It is congratulations to the whole team as they are the ones who have made it happen. It is great to work with a team that has worked so hard over the last year.

“Sleaford is such a wonderful town and such a close-knit community. They are very quick to respond to local needs for individual families.

“It is a subject close to my heart and (this award) encourages us to keep going despite the long days. It is all worthwhile especially when the work is recognised by others.”

Andrew Haigh – MBE

Andrew Haigh, who has lived in Stamford for the last 20 years, has enjoyed a successful career including as an Executive Director at Coutts, and he has now been awarded an MBE for services to the Arts.

Andrew is a freelance adviser and board member to a number of arts organisations on governance, finance and enterprise involved in the arts for more than 20 years.

He began his career as an investment banker in both London and New York, before moving to be finance director of NatWest’s International Businesses Division in 1993. This was followed by roles in the offshore islands running retail and private banking businesses.

Andrew returned to New York in 1999 for two years to act as country head for the Natwest Group’s US businesses. He also spent two years in China helping create the first domestic private bank in the country.

The 63-year-old retired from his finance work in 2017, but his true passion is the arts. He is a Trustee of the Hepworth Wakefield, where he also chairs the Finance Committee. He was a Trustee at the Royal College of Music for 10 years, where he was also a member of the Audit Committee. He has also been a board member and treasurer of the Chisenhale Gallery in the East End of London for 12 years.

Andrew told The Lincolnite: “It was very unexpected and I am feeling privileged. I’ve been supporting organisations in the arts sector for over 20 years and it is nice to have the recognition for the hard work.

“I am always interested in finding places/organisations I can help. The arts scene in Stamford is pretty vibrant and a great place to be and I would love to help more organisations locally.”

Margaret Sidell – BEM

The former Mayor of Barton-upon-Humber, Margaret Sidell, has been awarded a BEM for services to the community in the North Lincolnshire town, particularly during COVID-19.

The 75-year-old is Barton born and bred and has been an active and dedicated member of the local community for nearly 50 years. She has supported the community in a variety of ways, including serving on the parish, town and district councils. During these periods of service, she has worked as both councillor and mayor.

She served as the Children and Schools representative for North Lincolnshire Council. For over 10 years she served the community as both a Governor and Chair of Governors for Baysgarth School and Bowmandale School. During her tenure at Baysgarth School she appointed their first female headteacher, and led multiple fundraising efforts which raised thousands for the school.

In the wake of the national lockdown announcement in March 2020, she completely restructured how the food bank she first set up in 2012 was run, adapting from supplying physical food resources to a voucher scheme. She carried out the work of restructuring without much help and whilst shielding herself, to allow individuals and families to continue to receive support.

Margaret told The Lincolnite: “I am proud that different things have been recognised at different stages, but I am part of a team and we have all worked together.

“It (winning the award) reminds you how the years have flown. When you look back, you take stock and realise how much has happened over the years.”

Daniel Hayes – OBE

Daniel Hayes, who is from Thames in Oxfordshire, is the CEO of The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), which manages 65 care homes including 15 in Lincolnshire. He has been awarded with an OBE for services to social care.

Dan joined OSJCT 19 years ago as HR Manager and progressed within the organisation through to his appointment as Chief Executive in 2015. He is also a Board Director of the National Care Forum, which promotes quality care and advocates with government departments and the media on behalf of the sector.

He strongly believes the social care workforce should be adequately recognised and renumerated, and has been pivotal in lobbying key stakeholders, including government, for reforms.

Dan said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this recognition, but also clear that the award would not have been made if I hadn’t been fortunate enough to spend my social care career with OSJCT.

“It’s my great good fortune to represent literally thousands of OSJCT colleagues who deserve similar recognition for what they continue to do, and who have carried me to the honour. In the truest sense, this OBE is for them, and it is in recognition of the lives they make better through their love and professionalism every day.”

The Lincolnshire winners on the New Year’s Honours list: