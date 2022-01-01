Caught on Camera – Assault reported on Guildhall Street, Grantham
Two men were allegedly attacked on December 15
We are appealing for information following a report that two men were assaulted just before 5.15pm on Wednesday 15 December 21.
The incident happened on Guildhall Street, but the men had all come from the Kings Arm pub on Westgate.
After the assault two of the assailants ran through The George Shopping Centre and the third ran onto the High Street, all three then returned to the Kings Arm pub.
We are asking for help to identify the three men in the images, we believe they will be able to help with our investigation into these assaults.
We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that will help our inquiries.
There are a number of ways to contact us :
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] please remember to put the reference incident 325 of 15 December 2021 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 325 of 15 December 2021
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.