Man fined after goose death in Cleethorpes
An 18-year-old man who killed a goose in Cleethorpes last year has been ordered to pay fines of over £1,000.
The man appeared in Grimsby Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention, using a vehicle to pursue wild birds for the purpose of killing them and intentionally killing a wild bird.
He was ordered to pay fines totalling £1085 as well as a victim surcharge.
Inspector Steve Peck said: “This was a cruel and selfish act which has understandably caused distress to the local community.
“I want to thank the initial caller for reporting the incident as well as the local community for their support throughout the investigation and court proceedings.
“I hope that this sends a clear message to anyone else considering harming our wildlife.”
The incident took place on Sunday 24 October 2021 when a vehicle was driven into a goose on Kings Road, Cleethorpes.