Suspected poachers given marching orders in North Lincolnshire
Two men from Cleveland and Leeds were dealt with for poaching offences after officers received a report of dogs chasing hares in the Worlaby area on Sunday 9 January 2022.
With the help of the Country Watch group the suspect vehicle was located shortly after in Amcotts and stopped by the police.
A search of the vehicle revealed two lurcher-type dogs, a thermal monocular, catapult & ball bearings and binoculars.
The car and equipment was seized and suspects were reported for poaching offences.
Officers also responded to reports of poaching in Burringham, Low Risby, Ulceby, Beltoft and Eastoft.
We are one of the 30 forces across the country that supports ‘Operation Galileo’ which aims to deter and prevent rural crime specifically hare coursing.
The fields in our region remain bare while the crops begin to grow again and attract travelling criminals to set dogs onto hares for sport. It’s truly barbaric and the wildlife it targets stand no chance of mercy.
We continue to appeal for people to help us and report any suspicious activity, if you see any old 4x4s and carry lurcher-type dogs in their vehicles or if you see any vehicle being driven in a suspicious way in our countryside please call us and report your concerns.
We want you to report any suspicious activity to by letting us know as it is happening we can catch offenders in the act.
Please call 101 to report any suspicious activity – if there is a crime in progress call 999 – if you call us we will act.
For more information on how to sign up for Humberside Police Farm Watch or Country Watch schemes, or to find out about crime prevention workshops please email [email protected]
You can find rural crime prevention advice on our website here.
To get local information about issues concerning your area sign up for #MyCommunityAlert