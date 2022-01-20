Missing: 15-year-old Lucy from Louth
Can you help us find her?
We would like to ask for help in locating 15-year-old Lucy, who has been missing since Tuesday (18 January).
She was last seen at around 8.40pm that day in the Louth area. She may have traveled to the Alvingham or Lincoln areas.
She was wearing a black puffa jacket, grey joggers and is likely to have navy blue heeled boots and a small black handbag.
Lucy is around 5ft 9inches tall, very slim build with long brown hair with a red tinge and wears her fringe down.
If you know where Lucy is, or have heard from her since Tuesday, please get in touch with us. There are a number of ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 458 18 January.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 458 18 January in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected].
Reference: 458 18 January