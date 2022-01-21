Missing Andrej from Boston: translated appeal
Dingo: Andrej iš Bostono
Mes prašome padėti surasti lietuvį Andrej, kuris yra dingęs nuo lapkričio mėnesio.
Mūsų nerimas dėl jo vis didėja ir mes tiesiogiai kreipiamės į mūsų bendruomenes su prašymu: bet kuris asmuo, kuris jį galbūt yra matęs ar iš jo gavęs kokių nors žinių, turėtų susisiekti su mumis.
Bet kokia informacija, kurią gausime, galimai padės mūsų tyrimui ir mes būsime dėkingi kiekvienam asmeniui, kuris atsilieps į mūsų prašymą ir mums pagelbės.
Jei esate jį matę ar žinote, kur jis yra, prašome su mumis susisiekti taip:
Skambindami numeriu 101 ir paminėdami incidentą Nr. 306, kuris registruotas 2021 m. lapkričio mėn. 02 d.
Rašydami elektroninį laišką elektroninio pašto adresu [email protected] – tik pavadinimo eilutėje (“Subject”) nepamirškite paminėti incidento numerio ir jo registravimo datos (“incident 306 of 2nd November 2021”)
Šią informaciją taip pat galite pranešti per nepriklausomą labdaros organizaciją “Missing People” (“Dingę asmenys”).
Galite paskambinti telefonu ar pasiųsti teksto žinutę numeriu 116 000 arba parašyti laišką elektroninio pašto adresu [email protected].
English release, last updated 4 January
Update:
We are continuing to ask for help to find Andrej who has been missing since November. We are getting increasingly concerned for him and ask anyone who may have seen or heard from him to get in touch.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact us.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 306 of 2nd November.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 306 of 2nd November in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
Original post – 4 November 2021
We are appealing for information to find missing man Andrej.
The 43-year-old was reported missing from his home in Boston.
Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair. He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 306 of 2nd November.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 306 of 2nd November in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
Reference: Incident 306 of 2nd November