Lincoln City sign goalkeeper from Nottingham Forest
Another new face through the door
Lincoln City have made another move in the January transfer window, signing Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Jordan Wright on a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old joins the Imps on an 18-month contract after spending the past eight years at Championship side Nottingham Forest.
While at Forest, Wright enjoyed loan spells across the UK, including at Alfreton, Alloa Athletic in Scotland and Hereford.
He is the Imps’ fifth capture of the January window, having previously signed forwards Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker on loan from Swansea City, experienced striker John Marquis from Portsmouth, and teenage full back Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan from Arsenal.
Jordan said: “I’m pleased to get the deal done, I know I’m coming in as a number two but I’m looking forward to working with everyone and kicking on from there.
“I’ve been up and around the first-team at Forest and had some loans, I need to be challenging to be in the first team on a regular basis now.
“I’ve had a good chat with the goalkeeper coach Steve Croudson, and I am sure I can develop a lot under him.”
The move is expected to pave the way for current Imps youngster Sam Long to go out on loan and gain valuable first team experience.
Lincoln City director of football, Jez George added: “This has been something that we have been working on for a while so that we have a permanent number two goalkeeper to provide cover for the first team and allow us the option of Sam Long getting out on loan to play regular senior football for his continued development.
“Jordan fits the bill perfectly for what we wanted, and we are delighted that he is joining us.”