Body found in Spalding field believed to be missing man

A body has been found in a Spalding field. Lincolnshire Police believe it is the body of Matthew Hunt, who went missing in April 2021.

On Monday, January 24, shortly after 2pm, officers were called to a field, off West Road, South Drove, Spalding, where the body of a man had been found.

We believe this to be the body of local man Matthew Hunt, who went missing in April 2021. There are no suspicious circumstances and it is believed that he had been there for some considerable time.

This has now been passed to the Coroner’s Office to arrange the process of a formal identification.

Matthew’s family have been informed and we send them our deepest condolences.

Original release:

We are appealing for help to find Matthew Hunt (47) to ensure he is safe and well.

Matthew was last seen in Brownlow Crescent in Pinchbeck at 8.30am on Wednesday 28th April and hasn’t been seen since.

He is 5ft 9ins tall, slim, has short brown hair and a tattoo on one side of his neck.