January 15, 2022 11.42 am

Missing – Sebastian

Anyone with information should call 101.

Update, 4.45pm: Sebastian has been found safe and well.

Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, it is very much appreciated

Have you seen Sebastian? The 21-year-old has missing from the Lincoln area since the early hours of today (15 January).

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with short blond hair, and blue eyes.

Sebastian may be wearing a dark coat with a fluffy rim on the hood, a hat, and white trainers.

