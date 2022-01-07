No heat: ‘Paw patrol’ firefighters rescue puppy trapped behind radiator in Skegness

Update 7th January

We appealed for help to identify the men in the image as they may be able to help with our enquiry into an assault in which a male sustained facial injuries.

They have now been identified. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.

Original release

We are appealing for help to identify the men in the images as they may be able to help with our enquiries into an assault.

Just before 2pm on Friday 17th December, a group of males reportedly pursued a man who was cycling through the town centre in Lincoln.

They reportedly followed the victim until he reached the Minerva Building at the University of Lincoln.

The victim sustained facial injuries after he was repeatedly punched and kicked.

Male 1 (left) is described as white, believed to be in his late teens and is of a slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing brown smart shoes and a light blue/grey suit jacket with a turquoise blue Adidas top underneath.

Male 2 (middle) is of a similar description and he was believed to be wearing dark blue suit trousers, brown smart shoes and a brown jacket with a dark hood.

Male 3 (right) is also of a similar description and was believed to be wearing a dark blue suit jacket and trousers, brown smart shoes and a black jumper with a white logo and a white shirt underneath.

We appreciate that the attached images are not of the best quality, but we are keen to identify the men in the images as we believe they can help us in our investigation.

If you know the identity of the men in the images or if you witnessed the incident yourself, get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting incident 219 of 17th December 2021.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 219 of 17th December 2021 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 219 of 17th December 2021.