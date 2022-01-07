No heat: ‘Paw patrol’ firefighters rescue puppy trapped behind radiator in Skegness
A happy ending for all!
A puppy that managed to get its paw stuck between a radiator and a wall had to be rescued by firefighters in Skegness.
Crews were called to reports of a trapped pooch at a property in Kime Court, Skegness at 10.24am on Thursday, January 6.
Firefighters used small tools to release the puppy, which was then left in the care of its owner.
