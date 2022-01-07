Wanted Hertfordshire man could be in Cleethorpes
Have you seen Thomas?
A man wanted by police in connection with ABH, fraud and coercive control in Welwyn Garden City could be in the Cleethorpes area.
Hertfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Thomas Wilson, aged 35, of Wauluds Bank Drive in Luton.
It is believed Wilson could be in the Cleethorpes area of Lincolnshire.
Anyone who has seen Wilson, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 and ask for Hertfordshire Police, quoting crime references 41/99390/21, 41/99395/21 and 41/99398/21.
You can also report information by:
• Filling out an online reporting form here.
• Speaking to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat here.
• Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.