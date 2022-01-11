Objectors say 225 new homes plan is ‘fatality waiting to happen’

Residents have warned that plans for hundreds of new homes would be a ‘fatality waiting to happen’.

225 houses have been proposed in a big extension to Scartho Top, but local people say that the single road out of the estate means more homes would be dangerous.

They have called for a link road to improve safety. The homes have been proposed for land off Matthew Telford Park by Doncaster-based company Persimmon Homes.

A number of objections have been left on North East Lincolnshire Council’s planning website, with the public consultation open until January 16.

One comment said: “Each property has approximately two cars per household, with one exit off the estate. Yes, a road has part built leading towards Springfield Road – surely this would lead to more congestion leading onto Scartho Road.

“Scartho Road has been documented as being the most congested road in this town. With the recent accidents, this additional traffic from the new dwellings will be a fatality waiting to happen.”

Another said that more infrastructure was needed before the development was viable.

“Traffic and congestion along this road has significantly increased since outline planning permission was granted many years ago,” the local resident said.

“The original concept promised for Scartho Top was that it would have a separate identity to the village of Scartho with shopping and other facilities, bus links and schooling. None of these facilities have yet materialised, with the result that Scartho Top has merely become a series of housing estates extending Grimsby Town.

“All further planning applications should be placed on hold until the promised facilities and better transport links are in place.”

Another added: “We need our developers and council to think of the future and put more than one way onto and off Scartho Top.”

Brocklesby Estate, which owns the land, was granted permission for the masterplan in 2018.

The ‘new village’ which will eventually double the size of Scartho Top is set to include 850 additional homes, accommodating to around 2,000 people.

The application says that the properties will “provide a high quality development with a strong sense of place, embracing and reflecting the character of Grimsby”.

It will be made of 29 two-bedroom, 118 three-bedroom and 53 four-bedroom homes for the market.