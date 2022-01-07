Plans for posh German Doner Kebab takeaway in Lincoln

German Doner Kebab could be coming to Lincoln High Street later this year after an application was submitted for new signage.

The application by Leeds-based BGF 5 Limited was submitted to City of Lincoln Council on January 4, 2022 regarding 154-155 High Street, which were formerly occupied by William Hill and London Camera Exchange. The application is for one internally illuminated fascia sign and one projecting sign.

Fast food retailer German Doner Kebab created what it describes as “a healthy and nutritionally balanced approach to traditional kebabs” and opened its first store in Berlin in 1989. It now has locations around the UK, and in Ireland, USA, Canada, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

The firm believes it makes “kebabs done right” using premium lean meats and served in handmade toasted breads with signature sauces. They claim the “great taste comes from the secret sauces that set our products apart from our competitors”.

The Lincolnite has contacted German Doner Kebab for further information, including the expected opening date and how many new jobs will be created.