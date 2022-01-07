Lincolnshire hotel which once housed Winston Churchill listed for sale

An 18th century town centre hotel and pub in Brigg which was once visited by Winston Churchill during the Second World War, is on the market for just shy of £1 million.

Built around 1760, The Exchange Coach House Inn retains many of its historic features despite spending decades trading successfully as an independent hotel, bar and restaurant.

Owner Joseph Mullen has been in charge for the last 38 years, but was forced to close the business in 2020 to allow for a complete refurbishment of the Exchange Tavern, a new establishment with keen anticipation in Brigg.

He will now be stepping back from his ownership of the Exchange Coach House and is seeking new investors to take over the commercial real estate, marketed by Colliers at a guide price of £950,000.

Mr Mullen has said: “I have spent the last four decades developing the Exchange Coach Inn into what it is today. All three buildings have been perfectly designed to meet the needs of not just local residents and their events, but also corporate businesses and visitors to the area too.

“Following the pandemic, I’ve decided now is a good time to retire and I look forward to seeing how the business thrives in the future.”

It is split into three main buildings that are each linked to a courtyard with access to both Bigby Street and Wrawby Street through a large archway via the original coach house.

Each building is individually Grade II listed, boasting a gas lamp bar with stage and dance floor, a wood panelled tavern with a marble floor restaurant/diner, as well as a hotel with 42 en-suite letting bedrooms.

It is steeped in history, namely with a surprise appearance from the then Prime Minister of the country Winston Churchill during the difficult times of the Second World War between 1939 and 1945.

The building was bought by a group of wealthy farmers in around 1895, and it was given the name of The Exchange Club for many years before the farming community collapsed and it became derelict in the 1970s.

Robert Smithson, Associate Director in Colliers’ Hotel Agency team has said: “The Exchange Coach House Inn is a spectacular property in a superb prominent town centre location with unique, historic and traditional features.

“The property offers endless opportunities for a new investor wishing to develop an established business with plenty of potential for further growth.

“We are expecting strong interest and are looking forward to helping Joseph find a suitable buyer ahead of his retirement.”

There are multiple tales of spooky happenings at The Exchange Coach House Inn, including phantom footsteps, a headless monk and the ghost of a little girl who is said to have fallen from the building roof.