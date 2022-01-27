Prisoner found dead in Lincoln jail cell, inquest told
It has been adjourned until July
An inquest heard how a prisoner at HMP Lincoln was found dead in his cell by an officer.
Benn Marsden, 33, was a serving prisoner at Lincoln’s jail on Greetwell Road who died on January 14, 2022, after being found in his cell by a prison officer.
An inquest hearing into Marsden’s death was opened by coroner Paul Smith at Lincolnshire Coroners’ Court on Thursday, January 27.
His cause of death is yet to be determined as further tests must still be conducted, and the inquest has been adjourned until July 14.