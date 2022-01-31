Red Arrows pilot comes out of retirement to rejoin aerobatic team
He only announced he was leaving three months ago!
The Red Arrows will be welcoming back a familiar face for the 2022 season, as a member of the originally planned team has left due to personal family circumstances.
Flight Lieutenant Damo Green was due to fly Red 8 for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team this year, but he has stepped back from his role due to family circumstances.
Taking his place will be Squadron Leader Jon Bond, a Red Arrows regular who has more than 15 years of experience in the RAF, returning after his retirement from the Reds towards the end of October.
It was a short lived break, as Bond will now be preparing to take Damo Green’s place in Red 8 for the upcoming season, which is due to start in late May.
It will be Jon Bond’s fifth year with the Red Arrows, and he has previously led the Synchro Pair in his time, as well as completing tours of the Gulf region, mainland Europe and North America.