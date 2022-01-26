Road closures for army ‘Freedom Parade’ in Lincoln
Rolling road closures and traffic restrictions
A series of rolling road closures and traffic restrictions will be in place for the Royal Anglian’s Freedom Parade in Lincoln next week.
Troops from the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment will march through the streets of Lincoln on Friday, February 4.
The rolling road closures will be in place between 12pm and 3.30pm, and there will be no diversion provided during this time.
Traffic restrictions will be in place in the following locations:
- Spring Hill
- Cornhill
- Mint Street
- St Martins Street
- Sincil Street
- Guildhall Street
- Clasketgate
- Garmston Street
- Castle Hill
- High Street
- Saltergate
- Steep Hill
The Second Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, ‘The Poachers’, is a light mechanised infantry battalion who recruit from across the East of England – Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Rutland. The freedom of the City of Lincoln was granted to the 2nd Battalion in 1997.