Gainsborough man wins Range Rover and £20k to complete competition hattrick

He has previously won a Bentley and a New York trip

A Gainsborough man was left speechless as he won a near £50,000 Range Rover in the same national competition he previously won a Bentley and a trip to New York in recent years.

Darren Godson, 34, entered leading online competitions company BOTB‘s Dream Car contest and managed to secure the prize of a £49,000 Range Rover Evoque, as well as £20,000 in cash.

Amazingly, Darren also won the Dream Car competition in 2019, earning a Bentley Continental in the process, as well as a week-long trip to New York in the Lifestyle contest.

After recovering from his initial shock, Darren, who lives in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, said: “I can’t believe it, I am so sorry to everyone who plays because I’ve been so lucky.

“I love playing BOTB because there is skill involved and a lot of fun, the National Lottery is just numbers.”

BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and it hands over the keys to two cars every week, as well as a lifestyle prize.

Contestants select which prize they would like and purchase tickets, starting from 45p, and play a Spot the Ball game in both the Dream Car and Midweek competitions, while the Lifestyle competition comes with a question you need to answer to enter a draw.

The competitions are independently judged by former professional footballers, alongside current and former referees.

Darren spent just 60p on his winning ticket for the Range Rover, and despite his previous wins he has not let the prizes change him.

When he won his Bentley in 2019, he celebrated by going to his local supermarket and buying a sparkly Christmas jumper, and now he has his sights firmly set on a fourth win, with eyes on a Lamborghini.

This third victory made him just the second contestant in BOTB history to win all three competitions, and he is determined to be in a field of his own by becoming the only person to win four times.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who surprised Darren with the news of his Range Rover win, said: “Darren really is a BOTB history maker, I can’t believe he’s done the hat trick – what an amazing story!”