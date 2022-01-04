Serial shoplifter jailed again after criminal order breach
He breached the order multiple times in less than two months
A 21-year-old man previously jailed for ten shop thefts in Grimsby has been sent back to jail after multiple breaches of his criminal behaviour order.
Corey Boak, from Cleethorpes, was jailed for 20 weeks in November 2021 after carrying out ten shop thefts from a range of businesses in Grimsby.
As well as being jailed he was handed a three year criminal behaviour order, but his multiple breaches of this less than two months after initial sentencing has landed him in more trouble.
His sentencing was described as “a great result to safeguard the local community” but he has already breached his criminal behaviour order multiple times in the short period between receiving it and now.
After being arrested by police and attending Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 30, Boak received an additional 16-week sentence, as well as being ordered to pay a victim surcharge.