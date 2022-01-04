Serial shoplifter jailed again after criminal order breach

A Councillor who sparked outrage after calling the Coronavirus Act a “tool for evil” and likening Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “Hitler” has accused opposition members of just “making waves”.

The leader of South Kesteven District Council has now sought to distance his party and authority from Conservative Councillor Dr Peter Moseley after opposition members spoke out on Monday.

Councillor Moseley yesterday [Monday] failed to respond to a request for a comment, and blocked a reporter on Twitter, but today he said: “My social media accounts are my own private, personal ones and are in no way related to any role I play as a councillor. This is clearly stated in my biography.

“I would suggest that whomever has contacted you is using you to “make waves” but if they are in any way offended then that really is their problem, and not mine.

“They have chosen to follow on these platforms, it’s not hard for them to unfollow if they disagree.

“Feigning outrage to make a political point is exactly what I would expect from some, which is why I keep these accounts separate.”

Apparently some people with political motivations who watch my tweets have expressed concern at the strong use of words… I couldn't care less. If it takes strong words to make people sit up then so be it! If you can't handle that then please close the door on your way out. — Dr Peter Moseley (Eng.D) 🇬🇧 (@PeterMoseley14) January 3, 2022

Issuing a statement through SKDC’s press office, Conservative leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “The individual views expressed by Councillor Dr Moseley on his personal Twitter account are not the views of the Conservative Party or South Kesteven District Council.

“We are advised by our Public Health professionals on the best way forward in following their guidelines given, and I echo their message that the best thing we can all do is to get vaccinated and have the booster vaccine as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for SKDC confirmed there had been no change in party or council membership for Councillor Dr Peter Moseley prior to publication.

Yep, we can see Trudeau going all Hitler on the population. https://t.co/l1UdXBAIJ7 — Dr Peter Moseley (Eng.D) 🇬🇧 (@PeterMoseley14) January 2, 2022

Councillor Dr Moseley, whose doctorate is in engineering, has used his account to argue against masks for school children and vaccine mandates. He also accused COVID stats of being “propaganda” and “misleading”.

He acknowledged vaccinations protected people, but added: “take it for yourself if you choose.”

Tweeting about Canada’s COVID rules and comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau around vaccine hesitancy, he said: “Trudeau has lost his mind. He is completely nuts and is holding an entire country hostage.

He later called him a “psychopath” and added: “Yep, we can see Trudeau going all Hitler on the population.”