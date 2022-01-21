Serious injury collision, Boston

Please avoid John Adams Way which will be closed to allow examination of the scene

A man has been struck by a car on John Adams Way in Boston near to the petrol station.

This was reported to us at 2.36 pm today (Friday 21 January).

The man is being treated for serious injuries.

A road closure is required so please avoid the area.

If you witnessed the collision, and have not yet spoken to Police, please call 101 with incident reference 235 of 21 January.

We will provide further updates as soon as we are able.