Dispersal orders issued to hare coursers

Three vehicles have been seized and 14 dispersal orders issued after hare coursers were stopped in their tracks.

Our force control room received a report that a group of hare coursers were in the Moulton Eaugate area of Spalding on January 17 at 10.30am.

The Force’s new Rural Crime Team deployed to the area. It was reported that around 50 people attended what is believed to be a hare coursing match. The rural crime team, with assistance from a dog unit, a drone unit, and our response officers disrupted their barbaric sport, resulting in three vehicles being seized and 14 dispersal orders issued. Investigations are ongoing into what offences may have taken place.

Rural Crime Sergeant Deborah Nunn said: “We would like to thank the public for reporting these offenses to us and I would urge residents to help us protect our rural communities from hare coursing by continuing to report anything they feel is suspicious.

“Our main focus is to deter criminals and support our rural crime communities.

“The aim of our new rural crime team is to stop criminals in their tracks by patrolling areas and attending incidents as soon as they are reported. We continue to ask anyone affected by crime to call us on 101, or call 999 to report a crime in action.”

If you have been a victim of crime, please call us on 101, or dial 999 to report a crime in action.