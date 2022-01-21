Serious injury collision, near Blyton
We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage
We are appealing for information following a two vehicle collision that occurred yesterday (20 January) at around 7.10 am on Pilham Lane, Pilham, just south of Blyton.
A white Toyota Aygo was travelling south and white Ford Transit Van was travelling north when the collision occurred near to the Railway Bridge on the outskirts of Blyton.
The two occupants from the Toyota, a woman aged in her 50s and a teenage girl, have both been admitted to hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Transit van was also admitted to hospital but has since been discharged.
We would like to appeal to any witnesses to the collision and anyone with relevant dash cam footage. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle travelling around the area concerned prior to the collision occurring. You can contact us in the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting incident 53 of 20 January.
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 53 of 20 January” in the subject line.
