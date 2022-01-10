Spilsby man charged with attempted murder
He has been remanded into custody
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Spilsby.
Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on Sunday afternoon after reports of an altercation at the address.
A woman in her 30s, sustained injuries consistent with a knife wound and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Dean Simpson of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate in Spilsby has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded into custody.
He is due to appear Lincoln Crown Court later this afternoon (10th January).
Detective Inspector Paul Coleman from CID said: “Our thoughts are of course with the alleged victim and her family at this time. Our officers were on scene very quickly and arrested the suspect. Officers have then worked tirelessly throughout the evening to ensure that we were in a position to charge in the early hours of this morning.
“We will of course continue to support the family through this difficult time and to that end, can I remind people to be considerate in regard to any comments on social media.
“We are appealing for witnesses and would urge members of the public to call 101 with any information, no matter how small, to help with our ongoing enquiries.”
Reference: Incident 222 of 9th January.