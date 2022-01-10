Trio jailed for rampage of robberies, including Skegness
Jailed for a combined total of over 40 years
Three men have been jailed for a combined total of over 40 years for offences including a robbery at a Tesco Express shop in Skegness.
Daniel Jordan, 43, and formerly of Spruce Road in Nuneaton was sentenced to 16 years in prison and a driving disqualification on his release. Kevin Mullen, 38, and formerly of Edward Street in Nuneaton was also jailed for 16 years. Aaron Liburd, 42, and formerly of Prior Park Road in Rugby was jailed for 11 years and six months.
A driver of a cash in transit van was threatened with a knife and assaulted outside Lidl on Bilton Road in Rugby at around 3.40pm on April 9, 2019. The incident caused the driver to lose hold of his cash, which the suspects then stole and left with the money in a vehicle.
However, when the security dye subsequently went off on the cash, then men abandoned their car on Farnborough Avenue and left the scene. Aaron Liburd was arrested for the offence on April 12, 2021.
At around 5am on May 6, 2019, a robbery took place at a Tesco Express store in Skegness. This was later established to have been committed by Mullen and Jordan while they were on the run from the Rugby robbery.
Mullen was arrested on May 10, 2019. Eight days later, Jordan was arrested on May 18, 2019 in Fenny Drayton and tried to make off from police in a vehicle during the arrest. He was subsequently also charged with dangerous driving.
In May 2021, the trio pleaded guilty to the following offences:
- Aaron Liburd – robbery outside Lidl in Rugby on April 9, 2019
- Kevin Mullen – robbery outside Lidl in Rugby on April 9, 2019 , and robbery at Tesco Express in Skegness on May 6, 2019
- Daniel Jordan – robbery outside Lidl in Rugby on April 9, 2019, robbery at Tesco Express in Skegness on May 6, 2019, and dangerous driving in relation to the pursuit on May 18, 2019
The trio were due to be sentenced last year. However, due to other circumstances this was delayed until they all appeared at Warwick Crown Court on January 7, 2022.
Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe from Leamington CID, said: “This was a significant investigation which involved a dedicated team working on it for two years.
“On the day of the Rugby robbery, these men showed extreme violence, using machetes in broad daylight outside of a supermarket. This was a pre-planned job and a terrifying ordeal for the victims to go through.
“Although sentencing has been delayed, I hope the victims will now be able to take some comfort that these men will now face considerable time in prison for their actions.
“I’d like to thank the investigating team for their tireless dedication, to enable this case to come to a successful conclusion.”