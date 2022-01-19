12 hours ago

Stunning and spacious: Five-bedroom Lincoln village home on market for £1.2 million

A modern home in a tranquil area, ideal for entertaining
5 Poachers Lane is a wonderful home in a peaceful neighbourhood. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

A beautiful five-bedroom home in Sudbrooke that is described as ideal for entertaining has been listed on the market for £1,250,000.

The property on Poachers Lane in Sudbrooke, north of Lincoln, has been listed by Savills Lincoln. See the full listing here.

For that price, you get five bedrooms and bathrooms, a block paved driveway with a triple garage, a bespoke kitchen breakfast room which opens out onto the garden, and even a loggia with an outdoor log burner.

The loggia comes complete with a log burner. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

It is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the much sought after village of Sudbrooke, around five miles from central Lincoln.

Let’s take a look inside:

Huge garden space on the large plot. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The naturally lit kitchen breakfast room overlooks the garden. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

It is a grand kitchen space, ideal for hosting guests. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The ensuite comes with a built-in bathtub. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

There are five bathrooms inside. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

It is covered by three floors. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The sitting room has bifold doors with easy access to the garden, as well as a modern fireplace. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Another lounge area, this time with vaulted ceilings. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The principal bedroom looking out at your very own loggia. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

| Photo: Savills Lincoln

| Photo: Savills Lincoln

