Stunning and spacious: Five-bedroom Lincoln village home on market for £1.2 million
A modern home in a tranquil area, ideal for entertaining
A beautiful five-bedroom home in Sudbrooke that is described as ideal for entertaining has been listed on the market for £1,250,000.
The property on Poachers Lane in Sudbrooke, north of Lincoln, has been listed by Savills Lincoln. See the full listing here.
For that price, you get five bedrooms and bathrooms, a block paved driveway with a triple garage, a bespoke kitchen breakfast room which opens out onto the garden, and even a loggia with an outdoor log burner.
It is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the much sought after village of Sudbrooke, around five miles from central Lincoln.
Let’s take a look inside: