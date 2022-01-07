The Lincolnite tries: New plant-based super food bar in Lincoln

A Lincoln couple opened a new plant-based grab ‘n’ go super food bar in Lincoln on Friday and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Naturawell is located on Carholme Road and is owned by Amy White and her boyfriend Joezy Black, who have both been vegetarian for around three years.

The super food bar serves smoothies, fruitails, feel good shakes, Vurgers and wraps, customisable Natura bowls, light meals including Mediterranean Style Fried Rice, sweet treats such as Matcha doughnuts, and more.

Amy and Joezy first met at college before moving to Leeds after completing their degree courses and masters at the University of Lincoln. They realised there were a lot more options for plant-based, vegetarian and gluten-free in Leeds and decided to move back home to Lincoln to launch their own business.

Amy told The Lincolnite: “There are some in Lincoln already, but I felt that there was a different side of it that we could include. We are completely open to any diet and try not to exclude anyone.”

Joezy said: “We want to bring more plant-based food to the local community and you can still have a good meal without forcing the narrative of it.”

Naturawell is open 8am-6pm Monday to Saturday, except for on Wednesdays when it closes at 4pm. It is also open between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.

The business will also have a click and collect service via its website here starting from week commencing January 10.

See the rest of our photo gallery below: