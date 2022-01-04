The places in Lincolnshire where COVID rates have more than doubled

During period where people were rushing to get tested

Some areas of Greater Lincolnshire saw their infection rates more than double in the run-up to New Year.

According to the latest government data, which covers the seven days to December 29, East Lindsey District Council alone almost tripled its infection rate from 354.6 per 100,000 population to 986.4 – a rise of 178.2%. The authority sits 346th highest nationally and ninth highest locally.

North East Lincolnshire meanwhile sits 151st highest nationally and top of the local table after its infection rate hiked from 722.2 to 1,558.1 – an increase of 115.7%.

It’s neighbour North Lincolnshire was the third highest increase over the seven day period, increasing 94.3% from 669.8 per 100,000 population to 1,301.3.

In general Greater Lincolnshire’s average infection rate increased across the board from 742.6 to 1,235.1, but continued to sit below the England average of 1,508.1. However, where the national rate had increased by 24.9%, Greater Lincolnshire’s increased by 66.3%.

In total five of Greater Lincolnshire’s authorities move up the national tables, overtaking other areas with lower infection rates – however, remaining below the 150-place mark.

Four authorities moved down the board – North Kesteven, West Lindsey and South Holland District Councils and Boston Borough Council.

The changes came as nationally people raced for pre-Christmas and New Year tests to make sure they could attend family, or work, gatherings

However, the period also included shortages of tests – both lateral and PCR tests – and the closure of testing sites over the Christmas weekend.

Since December 29, Lincolnshire’s hospitals have declared a critical incident due to staff absences and the COVID pandemic, while school pupils have also been told they now have to wear masks in class again.

It is understood the Cabinet’s Covid Operations Committee is due to meet in the next couple of days and further announcements set to be made this week.

However, no further measures have yet been brought in.