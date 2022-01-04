Where to get a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine in Lincolnshire this week

There will be a series of pop-up sessions across Lincolnshire for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination this week, offering boosters as well as first and second doses.

Lincolnshire is close to providing booster jabs to 85% of the eligible local population, and the rollout continues to reach out to people across the county as Omicron cases continue to surge.

This week there will be pop-up sites in Spalding, Lincoln, Long Sutton, Stamford and Horncastle, offering first and second doses along with booster jabs for anyone eligible to have the jab.

Currently, boosters are available for over 18s and people aged 16 or over with a health condition, and first and second doses are available for over 18s, as well as 12-15-year-olds provided a parent or guardian is with them to consent to it.

It is the latest set of pop-ups organised by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, who set up a walk-in service at Lincoln’s Engine Shed last month, which saw hundreds queue for their booster just before Christmas.

There is currently a good availability of vaccine doses in the county, and it is hoped that Lincolnshire will take advantage of this and people will come forward to get their jabs.

Rebecca Neno, director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “I can’t thank everyone who’s come forward for their booster enough, along with the magnificent efforts of our vaccination teams, this willingness to do the right thing and get vaccinated has made everything we’ve achieved to-date possible. However, we have lots of capacity and there’s still more to do.

“The numbers of people coming forwards tailed off in the run-up to and during the days after Christmas Day, perhaps predictably, with people focusing on festive celebrations with family and friends.

“We are beginning to see a gradual increase in numbers now and I would urge people to come forwards as soon as possible to get boosted, or even to get first and/or second doses, since this is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from Omicron.”

Here are the locations and dates for walk-in vaccinations across Lincolnshire this week for eligible people, including 12-15-year-olds accompanied by a parent/guardian to consent:

Tuesday, January 4: Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding – between 10am and 4pm, offering boosters, first and second doses to anyone eligible

Wednesday, January 5: Engine Shed, Lincoln – between 10am and 4pm, offering boosters, first and second doses to anyone eligible

Thursday, January 6: St Marys Church Hall, Market Place, Long Sutton – between 10am and 4pm, offering boosters, first and second doses to anyone eligible

Friday, January 7: Stamford Arts Centre – between 10am and 4pm, offering boosters, first and second doses to anyone eligible

Saturday, January 8: Stanhope Hall, Horncastle – between 10am and 4pm, offering boosters, first and second doses to anyone eligible

As well as the walk-in sites, Lincolnshire Showground and Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena, the county’s two mass vaccination centres, will be open seven days a week, offering walk-ins as well as booked appointments via the National Booking System.