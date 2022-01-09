The wonderful Wombles clearing mountains of roadside rubbish

To feel saddened and angered at fly tipping is one thing, to dedicate your weekend to clearing other people’s mess is another. Lincolnshire is sharing a message of thanks to a group of volunteer Wombles giving lay-bys back to nature.

One such group, the Wombles of Holbeach, spent a cold and rainy Saturday, January 8, clearing a mountain of waste from an A17 lay-by between Holbeach and Fosdyke Bridge.

The team’s fantastic perseverance with the grotty task has completely transformed the area.

A remarkable difference in just a few hours.

New local member Phil said: “The pictures speak for themselves but I must say a huge thank you to the team that got stuck in and made a remarkable difference in a matter of hours.

“Thanks a lot to Lodge Farm Cafe’s Becky and Susan for bringing down bacon rolls and hot drinks.”

Once they’d completed their task, gutters had been cleared and drainage points had been made to help clear puddles on the lay-by.

Some even waded into he ditch to complete the mission.

Anyone interested in getting involved can visit the Facebook Group here.