Eight Lincoln charities share £700k to breathe new life into the community

A collection of Lincoln charities are celebrating a £701,427 funding win from the government to deliver projects that will help COVID recovery, skills gaps and mental health provision in the local community.

Support from the Government UK Community Renewal Fund will go to Abbey Access Training, developmentplus, Green Synergy, Lincoln City Foundation, LEAP Housing, YMCA Lincolnshire, The Bridge Church and The Network.

The eight Lincoln charities, already aligned strategically and working in partnership, have come together to utilise their local insight and knowledge to pilot projects that will impact on local growth, strategic priorities and community renewal. These pilot projects will springboard future activities for the forthcoming UK Shared Prosperity fund.

Gail Dunn, CEO of Abbey Access Training said: “We are all absolutely delighted to receive £701,427 of this funding to deliver a range of innovative opportunities and support to the people of Lincoln.

“The partnership shows a real strength in the third sector and a commitment to supporting local people. The project is centred around a range of activities to help Covid-19 recovery, help individuals overcome isolation, deal with skills gaps, retraining, mental health, engagement and provide an umbrella approach to improve community cohesion across the city. We are excited to deliver all our project ideas in a COVID safe and secure manner.”

Community Project Mentors will be active in the local area, knocking on doors to inform local residents of the extensive offer of support; signposting to support; community activities and groups; short courses; six-month skills training programmes; Traineeship programmes; ESOL classes and much more.

Abbey Access Training is also one of two Lincolnshire organisations to be recently awarded National Community Renewal Funding, supported by Lincolnshire County Council.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This project will be valuable to help those who need support the most, find work. It’s important that the core issues and barriers are tackled that prevent some people getting access to training and jobs. Employment helps boost people’s wellbeing, confidence and stability. We know many Lincolnshire businesses are actively looking to recruit now and, in the future, so it’s important we have a workforce to support their growth too.

“The County Council co-ordinated Lincolnshire’s bid to the Community Renewal Fund and selected projects from across the county that met the criteria set out by the government. Overall we have received around £800,000 from this fund from this bid.”