Traffic delays after car and lorries crash near RAF Scampton
Emergency services attended
A crash between two lorries and a car caused traffic delays on the A15 north of RAF Scampton on Thursday morning.
Lincolnshire Police, fire crews, and an air ambulance attended the scene of the collision at around 6.30am on January 20, but fortunately only minor injuries were reported, police said.
An eye witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Lincolnite that the two lorries involved were a tanker and a transporter, and everyone was out of their vehicles before emergency services arrived. The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and for recovery of the vehicles.
There is very slow traffic on the A15 southbound at Riseholme Roundabout, according to AA Traffic, who said it is “not helped by the earlier closure of the A15 at RAF Scampton.”
#A15 north of raf scampton. Road closed in both directions. @LincsFireRescue @LincsPolice and ambo in attendance. 2 lorries 1 car @LincsFM pic.twitter.com/r3ZGiBjqwI
— Lee Morley (@LeeMorley87) January 20, 2022
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police told said: “We were called to a collision involving two HGVs and a car on the A15 at Brigg Road, Scampton at 5.52am today (January 20).
“One of the HGVs has left the road and is in a nearby field and the road is blocked by the other HGV.”
At around 9.40am police said: “The road is closed between the Scampton roundabout and Caneby Corner, with traffic diverted onto the B1389 while the road is cleared. We would ask people to avoid the area.”