Traffic delays after car and lorries crash near RAF Scampton

The owner of a tea room in Lincoln says he now feels more like his old self after having an experimental COVID drug treatment earlier this month, and is looking forward to reopening his business.

Des Davis, who owns Margaret’s Tea Room in Lincoln, tested positive for coronavirus this month and the symptoms hit him “like a speeding truck” despite having had both doses of the vaccine and a booster jab. He was one of the first people in Lincolnshire to receive COVID-19 drug Sotrovimob, which he had intravenously on January 7, and he said it helped save his life.

The 54-year-old is classed as high risk and clinically vulnerable due to his previous medical history and it was a worrying time for him. Nearly two weeks later he told The Lincolnite he is “feeling fine and 98% recovered” as prepares to reopen his tea room on Thursday, January 20.

He felt the financial impact of being forced to close his business for more than two weeks due to COVID-19, but he is now raring to go and can’t wait to welcome his guests back to the tea room.

Des, who was the only member of his staff team to test positive for coronavirus, said: “After the first couple of days I felt like I was not fighting it (coronavirus), but recovering from it. It’s only really in the last couple of days that I’ve felt good and recovered from the fatigue of it and I’m ready to reopen the business.

“I’ve had lots of messages from regular guests saying they’re looking forward to coming back. The phone has been ringing off the hook with bookings and it’s nice that people have been watching social media and seen that I’m reopening and are wanting to come back.

“Regular guests who are now my friends have sent me messages of support and I had offers from people to drop shopping off or get anything I needed. I am looking forward to seeing them again.”

Des has also tweaked the menu slightly, adding some new delights such as smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels and winter warmer desserts including Bramley apple and custard and golden syrup sponge, while the popular afternoon teas are also back.

Margaret’s Tea Room is open between 11am and 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.