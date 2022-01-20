North East Lincolnshire primary schools battle COVID outbreaks, but overall infection rates fall

Many primary schools are dealing with COVID outbreaks despite a fall in cases across North East Lincolnshire.

The number of young people testing positive has increased since schools have returned.

However, the infection rate is now falling quickly after the wave of Omicron cases peaked around New Year.

The latest data suggests it is now at 1,400 cases per 100,000 – down a quarter from the week before – and is expected to hit 1,000 per 100,000 within days.

North East Lincolnshire Council’s epidemiology report say that the “critical pressure” on health and social care services is also easing.

They were hit by acute staff shortages in late December and early January.

Fortunately, the decline of working age people testing positive for COVID means that services are operating closer to normal levels.

There were 43 patients with COVID in Grimsby’s Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital according to the latest data on Monday, although most are not being treated specifically for the virus.

There are 52 cases in North East Lincolnshire care home residents, with 28 homes currently closed.

The council’s report says: “The highest rates have been seen in the more socially active 19-24 population where the rate peaked at over 4,000.

“Of most concern however are the big increases that have occurred in the 60-79 and over 80s since Christmas Day which has led to a growing number of hospitalisations.

“In the last week the rates in all adult age groups have fallen significantly.

“There has however been a significant rise in primary school children since the start of the school term and many such schools are managing outbreaks.”

Nearly four in five people North East Lincolnshire adults have now received both vaccine doses as well as the booster.

Numbers are lower in under 18s, who have been eligible for less time.