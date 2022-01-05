Two pedestrians seriously injured in A1 crash near Stamford

Two pedestrians were seriously injured when they were hit by a red Peugeot 206 on a slip road of the A1 near Stamford.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the slip road of the northbound carriageway for the B1081 at Carpenters Lodge just after 11.40am on December 30.

A 42-year-old man was airlifted to hospital, and a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Both pedestrians suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and have since been discharged, police said.

Cambridgeshire Police said on January 5 that the driver of the Peugeot, a woman, remained on scene and assisted police with their enquiries.

PC Doug McColm said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police via their web chat service or through the online forms here. Anyone without internet access should contact police on 101.