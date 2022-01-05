Northern Lincolnshire areas with the highest COVID rates

The areas with the highest COVID rates in northern Lincolnshire

The Omicron variant has led to surging COVID cases.

Infection rates have reached levels that weren’t seen in previous waves of the pandemic.

North East Lincolnshire has entered the highest rate on the government’s coronavirus map, and North Lincolnshire isn’t far behind it.

Some neighbourhoods have passed the 2,000 cases per 100,000 residents threshold.

This means that one in every 50 people tested positive in the last week alone.

Several areas in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire are now above this level after cases have surged in the last week.

Here are the highest cases:

Cleethorpes North: 2403 cases per 100,000

Cleethorpes Beacon Hill: 2145 cases per 100,000

Waltham & East Ravendale: 2103 cases per 100,000

Scartho: 2068 cases per 100,000

New Waltham: 2027 cases per 100,000

Laceby, Healing & Stallingborough: 2023 cases per 100,000

Broughton & Appleby: 2019 cases per 100,000.

The Grimsby region’s rate is now 1691 cases per 100,000, with 2695 cases found over the most recent seven days with data.

The Scunthorpe region is 1429 per 100,000 with 2470 new cases.

COVID patients have now reached the highest levels in nearly a year in northern Lincolnshire hospitals.

There are 67 patients as of Tuesday morning, with a growing number of them requiring intensive treatment.

31 are in Grimsby (with two in ICU) as of Tuesday morning and a further 36 are in Scunthorpe (with one in ICU).

The last time the number of COVID patients was this high was late February 2021, while the country was still in lockdown.