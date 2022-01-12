Unbelievable Jeff! Soccer Saturday coming to Engine Shed this May
Jeff Stelling will be there, but sadly no Chris Kamara
In what is set to be a brilliant night for football fans, TV institution Soccer Saturday will be coming to the Engine Shed for a live show this May, starring legendary host Jeff Stelling and former players Phil Thompson and Paul Merson.
Soccer Saturday is a Sky Sports programme updating viewers on the scores across football matches in the UK that has been running since August 1992 in line with the birth of the Premier League.
Initially hosted by Paul Dempsey, the programme has now become famous across the country thanks to its legendary presenter of 28 years, Jeff Stelling.
The show has produced some truly iconic moments across the years, including the brilliant moment that match reporter Chris Kamara missed a red card in a game he was at the ground watching in 2010.
Now, the show will be heading out for a live show at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Saturday, May 28, with Jeff, former Arsenal player Paul Merson and European Cup winning defender Phil Thompson speaking about their incredible careers.
The night, organised by Elite Events in association with FABWORX UK, will be split in two halves, starting with the lads telling stories of their lives for an hour, followed by a live auction and then a Q&A session with the audience.
Jeff Stelling will be retiring from his role as Soccer Saturday presenter at the end of the season, so this could be a fitting farewell to a role he described as “the best job in the world” upon announcing his upcoming departure.
Tickets go on sale on the Engine Shed website at 10am on Friday, January 14, with general seats costing £30.80, while VIP prime seats, which include a professional photo signed by Jeff, Paul and Phil, costing £49.50.
There are other packages, including a VIP table for up to ten guests with a framed signed photo of the guys and table service for drinks at a price of £495, or if you’d like all this with a meet and greet as well, the VVIP tables cost £1,375.
It is an over 18s event and no refunds will be issued for anyone under the age of 18.