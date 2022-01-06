Investigation closed in unexplained death, Boston
We have passed the case to the Coroner
Update 12.40pm, 6th January:
Four people arrested in connection with this incident have been released with no further action.
We have closed our investigation and we are preparing a file for the Coroner.
Update 18:23 23rd December:
We can confirm that the death of a 42-year-old man at a property in Fydell Street, Boston is not being treated as suspicious.
Three men and a woman arrested in connection with this incident have been released on bail.
It remains unexplained, and we are continuing our investigations in the circumstances, keeping an open mind as we conduct our enquiries.
Update 18:59 22nd December:
The man who has died is 42 and not 32 as first reported.
This was down to some confusion around the man’s date of birth as we handled the live incident, which has now been resolved.
Original release:
We are on scene at a property in Fydell Street, Boston following the unexplained death of a 32-year-old man.
Police were called to the address at 11.09pm last night (Tuesday 21st December).
We have arrested four people in connection with this incident and they remain police custody helping us with our enquiries.
There will be a large police presence in the area over the course of today while we carry out initial investigations.
Incident 435 of 21st December relates.
