Van goes up in flames in North Hykeham after electrical fault

A van went up in flames in North Hykeham on Thursday evening after a fire caused by an electrical fault.

A crew from Lincoln South attended the fire on Newark Road at 6.38pm on January 27, and the road was closed in both directions at the time.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said the fire was caused by an electrical fault and there was severe damage to the van. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Passer-by Sarah Brader witnessed the fire and told The Lincolnite: “The front of the van just went up in flames all of a sudden. There was a lot of smoke and very big flames, I thought it was about to explode.”

18:38 @LincolnSFire attended Newark Road, North Hykeham to a van on fire. Severe damage by fire to 1 van. Crews used 1 hose reel and 2 breathing apparatus to extinguish. Caused by an electrical fault. — Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) January 28, 2022

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The road was closed initially to allow recovery and then to allow highways to make the road safe as there was fluids and bits of tyre, and possibly some damage to the surface. The road was fully open by 9.30pm.”