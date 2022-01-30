Video: Hemswell Cliff fire burns fiercely on third night

The fire blazes on four days later

Locals watched on with concern as a huge fire at Hemswell Cliff near Lincoln appeared to gain strength, three days on.

The blaze on Learoyd Road, which engulfed 30,000 straw bales, began at around 1pm on Thursday, January 27.

Residents were advised to keep doors and windows shut to avoid “smoke drift”, and crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have remained on site, in an effort to dampen down and avoid spread.

Three days on, local people were still being warned to avoid opening windows, and to steer clear of surrounding roads.

Hemswell Sunday Market has been cancelled.

Firefighters’ efforts have been challenged by strong winds throughout the weekend.

One Lincolnite reader, Simon Norris, shared footage of the scene overnight on Saturday, January 29.

Images showed a notably powerful blaze, which continued to send thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The site is a former RAF bomber base which is currently used for industrial and agricultural purposes.