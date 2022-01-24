Village restaurant gets permission to sell alcohol after ‘public nuisance’ fears dropped
But there are now stricter rules on sales
A restaurant whose alcohol sales were branded a potential “public nuisance” has been granted a licence after residents’ fears were dropped.
Abdal’s Kitchen in Ulceby originally ran into opposition from local people who feared it would lead to ruckus in the quiet village.
Owner Abdal Miah promised noise from the restaurant would be kept to a minimum when it opens.
“We understand the concerns and respect village life,” he told a North Lincolnshire Council licence hearing.
“We want to become part of this community. Most of our patrons will likely come from the village.
“We have been in the restaurant industry for a considerable amount of time, and we have invested a significant amount into this business.”
Mr Miah promised all patrons would be asked to leave quietly, and repeat offenders would be banned.
He added that music would only be played as background noise to create a “TGIFridays, big city-style” restaurant ambience.
The original application asked asked to serve alcohol until midnight, but this was scaled back after concerns.
A couple who lived nearby said they’d been reassured by the promises.
Humberside Police and Environmental Health, who had originally warned noise could become a ‘public nuisance’, also dropped their objections after stricter rules on alcohol sales were introduced.
The licence has been granted from 5pm to 11pm, seven days a week.
Ward councillor Richard Hannigan had called for Tuesdays to be exempt so that the restaurant wasn’t a “seven day operation”.
Abdal’s Kitchen says it doesn’t plan on opening this day most weeks, except for holidays such as Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.
The Sub-Committee’s report said one of the deciding factors was “the fact that the premises is currently not open or trading”.
“They respect and acknowledge the representations made by the interested parties, both in writing and at the hearing. However, as there was currently no evidence to support their concerns, the application was granted.”
The licence could be reviewed in future if it does result in problems.