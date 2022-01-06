Wanted: Vincent Jackson

He is wanted for GBH.

Update 6th January 2022

We are still appealing for help to locate wanted man Vincent Jackson.

The 36-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious assault (GBH) which took place on 15th November in Horncastle. Officers believe he may be in the Nottingham area.

If you have seen him or have any other information on his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 21000666319.

Update 28th November

We are renewing our appeal to find wanted man, Vincent Jackson.

Officers have warned anyone who may be harbouring him may be committing an offence and could be prosecuted.

If you see him or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 21000666319.

Original release

We are appealing for assistance in finding wanted man, Vincent Jackson.

