Assault on Nursery Close, Dunholme
Did you witness the incident?
We are appealing for witnesses to an assault in which a male sustained facial injuries.
At around 10:30am on Tuesday 28th December 2021, three offenders wearing black jackets and face masks reportedly approached a male working on a roadside communications box on Nursery Close, Dunholme, Lincoln.
The worker challenged the offenders as they were hitting the box he was working on and he was then assaulted, causing bruising to his left eye. The offenders, believed to be between the age of 25-30, left the scene.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can assist in our enquiries, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 109 of 28th December 2021.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 109 of 28th December 2021 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 109 of 28th December 2021.