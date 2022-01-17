Witness appeal after cyclist injured in collision
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred in Grimsby at around 1.15pm on Friday 14 January.
It is reported that a white SUV was in collision with a pushbike on Heneage Road at the junction with Sixhills Street.
The cyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
If you witnessed the collision, or have information about the incident, you can call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 259 of 14 January.