Witness appeal after cyclist injured in collision

It was a mixed weekend for the senior sides at Lincoln Rugby Club with defeat for the 1st XV, but a big victory for the third team.

The 1st XV battled hard but were undone by a clinical Melbourne side in a 29-7 defeat in Derbyshire.

Thomas Watson grabbed two tries for Melbourne, while Andy Martin, Joshua Mallet, and Edward Saunders each scored one. Jamie Rudd kicked two conversions.

Lincoln’s only try of the match came in the second half when the ball came out of a scrum and stand-in captain Jim Calveley was first to it.

Owen Mitchinson picked up the ball from his team-mate and attacked the blindside. He then handed off the Melbourne scrum-half before running in for a try under the posts, which was converted by Louie Cooke.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV put in a great team performance to claim an impressive 47-5 win away against Boston.

Aron Smith grabbed two tries for the visitors, while Tom Law, Jack Miles, Luke Neve, Jacob Taylor, and Sam Cave each scored one.

Miles kicked six conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Boston’s try was scored by prop Diogo Felicio.

Lincoln Ladies were meant to be facing Deepings at the weekend, but were awarded a walkover when the opposition conceded the match.

Other Results – Women’s Rugby

Stamford Women played their first ever match of rugby on Sunday and hat-tricks from Hannah Dennis and Jess Pearce helped them to a 67-14 home win against Gainsborough Ladies.

Pip Andrews and Freya Smith crossed for two tries apiece and Zoe Wilson scored one.

Fly-half Daisy Attley, who was named as Stamford’s best player of the match, successfully kicked six conversions.

Stamford head coach Paul Beard said: “It was an exceptional and historic day for Stamford Rugby Club. The Ladies have excelled themselves, all of the hard work in recruitment and training had paid off for a very special day.

“We’re delighted for the win and look forward to building on this success with lots of new members.”

It was only the second ever match for Gainsborough, and their first playing with a full XV, and they played with great spirit and determination.

Beth Toone scored both tries for Gainsborough, with Ni Padgett and Hailey Street each adding one conversion.

Amber Street was named as Gainsborough’s player of the match for her fantastic ball carrying and great work in the rucks.

Gainsborough head coach Martin Roberts said: “They were all amazing and to say that most of the team is made up of mothers of the mini section is just unbelievable. I am so incredibly proud of them all.

“They work so hard and the friendships they’ve made and the values of rugby they show is just amazing.”

He added that the club would like to thank Kesteven Ladies for lending them a few players for the friendly match.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Women battled hard and showed great team work despite the result not going in their favour in a 39-5 defeat at Hull Ionian Ladies.

Jazz Clark scored Scunthorpe’s try, while Holly Newman and Jorja Lyons were named as the away side’s forward and back of the match respectively. Hull voted Cassie Milestone as Scunthorpe’s top performer.

Men’s Rugby

In the Midlands Premier, an injury-hit Scunthorpe side endured a difficult afternoon with a 70-0 defeat at Dudley Kingswinford, but their young squad battled hard throughout the match.

Jake Pryer scored the only try for Market Rasen & Louth in their narrow 14-5 home defeat against Loughborough In Midlands Two East (North).

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford bounced back to winning ways with a 15-12 home victory against Northampton Casuals.

Stamford’s tries were scored by Martin Bagnall, Harry Bentley and Michael Allan.

In Midlands Three East (North), Kesteven came out on top in an all-Lincolnshire clash with a 60-7 victory against Grimsby.

George Whinney and Ben Hall crossed for two tries apiece on what was an excellent afternoon for the hosts.

Sean Cummings, Will Pert, Dan Turner, Henry Parker, James Cowley, and Tom Wood also scored tries for Kesteven, while Liam Shields kicked five conversions.

Tom Bright scored the only try of the match for Grimsby, who travelled with several players out injured and unavailable. The try was converted by Brad Treacher.

In the same division, Boston battled hard before succumbing to a 45-7 defeat at Mellish.

Boston’s only try of the match was scored by Will Scupham and Wayne Harley added the conversion.

In Midlands Three East (South), Gav Sharman and Callum Lewis crossed for two tries apiece as Spalding recorded a 36-21 home victory against Luton.

Taylor Crowson and Fabian Simpson also scored tries for the hosts, while Conall Mason kicked three conversions.

Sam Evison kicked two penalties as Bourne lost 16-6 at home against Dunstablians.

It was only the second league defeat of the season for Bourne who remain second in the table.

In Midlands Four East (North), Cian McLarnon scored two tries as Sleaford claimed an impressive 40-0 home win against second-placed Ollerton.

Dave Titmus, Shaun Fisher, and Gareth Ambler also scored tries for the hosts.

Captain Dan Mackie kicked three conversions and three penalties.

After the match, the upstairs of the club was renamed the Colin Davies Suite on Saturday in honour of one of the founders of Sleaford RFC back in 1978.

Kieron Smythe and Daniel Chadwick both scored tries, and Owen Tudor added one conversion, as league leaders Gainsborough secured a narrow 12-10 victory away against Cleethorpes.

Rob Brice and Calum Williams scored tries for Cleethorpes, who very nearly snatched a win in the final minutes, but unfortunately missed a late penalty.

The match was played as a league and Lincolnshire Cup match double header.

Harrison Reay, Leo Cross and David Harrison all scored tries, with Jake Addison providing two superb assists, as North Hykeham won 30-7 at Worksop.

Dave Hill kicked three penalties and three conversions to complete a fine afternoon, and back-to-back victories, for Hykeham.

In Midlands Four East (South), the two Lincolnshire sides in the division faced off against each other as Stamford College Old Boys drew 14-14 against Deepings.

Will Farthing scored two tries for hosts Stamford, which were both converted by captain Haydn Johns.

Lance Charity and Peter Bradley both crossed for tries for Deepings, with Chris Owen successfully kicking two conversions.