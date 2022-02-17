Amazing transformation for five dogs kept in filthy conditions in Lincolnshire

Five dogs who were found living in cramped and filthy conditions in Spalding have made an amazing transformation and some are already enjoying their forever home.

Seven dogs with matted coats were left without food and water to wallow in their own urine and excrement by Spalding man James Adamson, who last year was given a 10-year banning order on owning dogs.

Three of the German Shepherd dogs in poor health were found locked in cages, while a total of five were matted and in a neglected state. The vet decided that the kindest thing to do for two of the seven dogs – Arco and Keesha – was sadly to put them to sleep due to their health conditions.

The animals were rescued by the RSPCA and have since been transformed at the charity’s Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham. One of the dog’s called Chloe has already been adopted, while Tabu and Tanilda have been reserved. Staff will soon be looking for forever homes for Vivana and Rosie once they have had more rehabilitation.

This followed an investigation by the RSPCA who were called by a concerned person over fears for the welfare of the dogs at a Spalding property on July 15, 2021.

RSPCA Inspector Andy Bostock went to the address with police and inside a garage found four German Shepherd dogs – two were in cages. In the kitchen there were a further three German Shepherd dogs in metal cages.

On December 3, 2021, Adamson, of Birch Grove in Spalding, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to four offences. In addition to the 10-year banning order, he was fined £1,000 and £300 costs, and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge.

The offences he previously admitted were:

Causing unnecessary suffering to three German Shepherd type dogs by failing to provide adequate or effective professional veterinary care and attention for their chronic skin disorders.

Causing unnecessary suffering to seven dogs by failing to provide adequate or effective professional veterinary care and attention for their conjunctivitis eye infections

Failing to provide seven dogs with a suitable living environment

Failing to protect them from pain, suffering, injury or disease by failing to adequately maintain their coats in an appropriate conditions.

Ella Carpenter, centre manager at Radcliffe Animal Centre, said: “They are all good natured dogs but show varying degrees of destructive behaviour, suffering separation related problems most likely due to feelings of fear and frustration at being left alone.

“With the right training and support we are confident they will begin to experience more positive emotions in the longer term and enjoy a wonderful new life.

“We are pleased some of the dogs have made such great progress that they have found their forever homes and their mental health has clearly improved in our care. They all look amazing now with lovely coats and in good body condition – and they all have the sparkle in their eyes returned to them.”