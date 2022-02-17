400-year-old barn conversion with spa business could be yours for £1m

A barn conversion in rural Lincolnshire, dating back over four centuries, has been listed on the market for over £1 million, and it even comes with its own office space used for a spa business in the past.
Manor Farm on Gainsborough Road in Saxilby, just a few miles outside of Lincoln, has been listed by Mount & Minster for a guide price of £1.1 million. You can view the full listing here.
The property doesn’t just boast seven bedrooms, 4,500 sq ft of accommodation and large garden space, it also has a built-in area which has been home to The Pure Spa, offering beauty and massage treatments.
The property space has also been used for a spa and beauty treatment business. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Outside there is a timber stable and outbuilding, as well as a sweeping private driveway with access via a five bar gate, and various patio and decked entertainment areas.
The garden offers a mixture of mature fruit trees and two external oil fired boilers, ideal for summer nights out on your idyllic private property.
The outbuilding is one of many features in the outdoor area. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Lets take a closer look at Manor Farm:
Welcome to Manor Farm. | Photo: Mount & Minster
The kitchen diner comes with a large fridge/freezer, five ring induction hob and other integrated appliances. | Photo: Mount & Minster
The dining room comes with ceiling lights, spotlights and underfloor heating. | Photo: Mount & Minster
One of the seven bedrooms that Manor Farm has to offer. | Photo: Mount & Minster
There are a total of four bathrooms and two ensuites. | Photo: Mount & Minster
A beautifully designed bathroom with built-in LED lights and tiled floors and walls. | Photo: Mount & Minster
The incredibly spacious living room, complete with suspended high ceilings. | Photo: Mount & Minster
A modern oak and glass gull wing staircase to welcome you to the property. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Another look at the building that The Pure Spa has operated from. | Photo: Mount & Minster
Outdoors is a vast space with privacy and fruit trees in abundance! | Photo: Mount & Minster
