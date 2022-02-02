Appeal: dashcam footage of lorry unloading people on A1
10 people believed to be illegal immigrants are in custody.
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after five men and five women believed to be illegal immigrants were dropped off by a lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near North Witham at around 2.15pm today.
The lorry is believed to have pulled into a parking space along the verge of the road, opened the door for them to decamp, and then left the area within a few minutes.
The people who got out remained at the roadside. Officers attended the scene and made 10 arrests on suspicion of entering the UK illegally. Those arrested are all believed to be young adults. The incident was witnessed by an off duty police officer who called it in.
They remain in custody whilst an assessment is made of their wellbeing and initial investigations are carried out.
Officers are undertaking extra patrols in the local area.
We are now keen to identify the vehicle and the driver who may be able to assist our enquiries with an understanding of the background and circumstances that led to him dropping them off.
If you were in the area at the time and have footage which can help, or you know anything about the incident, please contact us as soon as possible.
If you have any information that can support our investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 235 02/02/22
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 235 02/02/22 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 235 of 2 February