Appeal for information after man stabbed in Spalding
If you have any information/CCTV please contact us.
An incident occurred at around 4pm in Spalding town centre on Monday, February 7, where a male received a single stab wound.
The victim’s injury is not life threatening and he has been released from hospital.
A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. No other persons are sought in connection with the offence.
We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, which is believed to have started in the vicinity of Boots, Hall Place, in Spalding.
If you have any information/CCTV please contact us on 101 quoting incident 286 of 07/02/22.