‘Buzz’ as Lincolnshire tourism conference is back – with ‘green’ agenda

It’s been cancelled for two years due to COVID

A new Green Toolkit for businesses is to be launched at the first Lincolnshire tourism conference in two years next month.

The Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland Visitor Economy Conference 2022 will take place at the Lincolnshire Showground on March 22, from 9am.

It will showcase the region’s visitor economy offer and give businesses the chance to network as well as gain insights into the latest business practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the annual event twice in a row, but organisers are hoping that will mean this year’s event will have a “terrific buzz”.

Headlining this year’s event is environmentalist, and author, Ed Gillespie who will speak on complex changes facing the world such as climate change.

Ed circumnavigated the world without using air travel and subsequently published his book “Only Planet: a flight-free adventure around the world” in 2014.

He also co-founded Futerra, an agency specialising in creating corporate sustainability initiatives.

Other speakers include Lincolnshire County Council’s economy portfolio holder Colin Davie and tourism development manager Mary Powell.

Mary said: “The annual conference, which has been in abeyance for two years, has always been popular and a great opportunity for the visitor economy to get together, swap leaflets, share best practice and latest news.

“I think that the tourism businesses gain as much from talking to each other as from the presentations, so I think that after such a break in ‘real life’ contact, the event is going to have a terrific buzz.”

The council’s Green Tourism Toolkit, which aims to help guide businesses on how to be more environmentally conscious, will also be officially launched.

“We want to stress that there are both good business reasons for going greener as well as being good for the planet,” said Mary.

Speaking at LCC’s Economy and Environment Committee on Monday, Councillor Davie was questioned on sustainable transport to and from the event and whether the event itself was sustainable.

He told councillors he would confirm what facilities were available, but added: “Vendors can travel to these events together, they could car share where possible if public transport is not available.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, the Showground is very environmentally aware, bearing in mind it does have green roofing and various other facilities, so it is a sustainable site and we are working very, very hard to make it even more so in the future.”

More information is available here.