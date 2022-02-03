Caught on camera – theft of handbag in Fat Face, Lincoln
Can you help with the identity of the women in the image?
We believe the woman in the picture can help with our investigation into the theft of a handbag.
Around 2.30 pm, on Wednesday 22 January, an elderly woman, who was using a walking frame had her handbag stolen while she was in the Fat Face store, High Street, Lincoln.
The woman’s handbag contained various items, including her mobile phone, cash and photos of her late husband. It was was stolen from her walking frame.
We would like to hear from anyone that recognises the woman in the image or has information that would assist with our inquiries.
There are a number of ways to contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 307 of 22 Jan 2022 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 307 of 22 Jan 2022
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.