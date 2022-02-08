Cyclist hit on busy junction, severe delays in central Lincoln
Drivers have been told to avoid the area
A cyclist has been hit by a vehicle at a busy Lincoln junction. Drivers have been told to expect severe delays while emergency services respond.
The collision happened at around 8.30am on Tuesday, February 8 on the Monks Road junction with Lindum Hill and Broadgate.
It involved a cyclist and a HGV.
Police and paramedics attended the scene, and police later informed The Lincolnite injuries were not believed to be serious.
A section of the road is blocked by the HGV, which is awaiting recovery, as well as emergency vehicles.
Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room Tweeted: “This is already causing severe traffic build up. Please be patient whilst emergency services deal and avoid the area where possible.”
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.