1 hour ago

Cyclist hit on busy junction, severe delays in central Lincoln

Drivers have been told to avoid the area
Ambulance crews attended the scene at the junction with Monks Road and Lindum Hill. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A cyclist has been hit by a vehicle at a busy Lincoln junction. Drivers have been told to expect severe delays while emergency services respond.

The collision happened at around 8.30am on Tuesday, February 8 on the Monks Road junction with Lindum Hill and Broadgate.

It involved a cyclist and a HGV.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, and police later informed The Lincolnite injuries were not believed to be serious.

| Photo: The Lincolnite

A section of the road is blocked by the HGV, which is awaiting recovery, as well as emergency vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room Tweeted: “This is already causing severe traffic build up. Please be patient whilst emergency services deal and avoid the area where possible.”

| Photo: The Lincolnite

Traffic is already very heavy in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.