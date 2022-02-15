Dragon banished by COVID will fly back into Lincoln Castle for the summer

Lucy the Dragon is clawing her way back in

A roar-some sculpture of a dragon “breaking through” Lincoln Castle is Wyrm-ing its way back in this summer after the COVID pandemic doused its flames.

Plans have been resubmitted to Lincolnshire County Council for Lucy the Dragon to be installed as a temporary exhibition in the Cobb Hall area within the castle’s grounds.

The piece was due to appear in 2020, and would have used “false walls” in front of the real walls to create the appearance that it had broken through the castle. However, the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdowns put the plans on hold.

The designs have changed slightly this time round, with Lucy’s head for instance taking on a different shape. The sculpture will be completely freestanding, supported by a custom-built aluminium armature which will fit the contours of the castle’s paths and land.

Kimberley Vickers, Lincoln Castle General Manager, said: “We’re excited to be able to welcome Lucy the Dragon to Lincoln Castle this year, after she postponed her 2020 visit.

“Lucy will be making her lair within the free-to-enter Castle grounds, meaning thousands of people will be able to see her as part of their visit.”

“We’ll also be hosting a series of events and activities to let people get to know Lucy even better, and she’ll be sticking around for our vibrant programme of events throughout the summer,” said Kimberley.

“Keep an eye on Lincoln Castle’s social media and website to see more of Lucy when she arrives this Easter.”

Documents said, the exhibit was hoped to be installed on Monday, March 28, and opened to the public from Saturday, April 2. It will stay on site for seven months and removed on Thursday, October 2022.

It will initially be made in Leicester and will be delivered to Lincoln Castle using a flatbed truck once completed.