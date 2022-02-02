Fatal collision between Sutterton and Surfleet
A motorcyclist has sadly died
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the A16.
A 46-year-old man has sadly died following the collision at the junction of Raven Bank on the A16 Spalding Road, between Sutterton and Surfleet.
We received a report of a collision involving a tractor and motorcyclist at 2.20pm today, Wednesday 2 February. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.
A road closure is in place and the road is expected to re-open in the early hours of February 3.
No arrests have been made.
If you can assist with our investigation or have dashcam footage, please call us on 101, quoting inc 237 of February 2.